Bryce Young stands up for Andy Dalton, shares love for Jayden Daniels, C.J. Stroud
Not every professional athlete is a savage out to destroy their opponents as if they're mortal enemies. Some manage to compete at the highest level while being a genuinely good person. The Carolina Panthers have had a few of them come through, including legendary linebacker Luke Kuechly, and nowadays quarterback Bryce Young.
Young has been making the rounds at radio row at the Super Bowl this week, including an appearance on Kay Adams' podcast. Throughout it all he's stayed true to who he is - whether it's defending teammates like Andy Dalton or sharing his respect for competitors like Jayden Daniels and C.J. Stroud. Here's a clip if Young standing up for Dalton in an appearance on Fox.
Bryce Young stands up for Andy Dalton
And here's Young talking about his respect for C.J. Stroud and Jayden Daniels with Fox Sports.
Bryce Young on C.J. Stroud, Jayden Daniels
As they get to know him better, Young's teammates will recognize he's the genuine article and will play that much harder for him.
The next step for the Panthers is setting Young up for success the way Houston and Washington have with their young QBs. Heading into last season the Texans' wide receiver corps was ranked the best in the league, while the Commanders have one of the NFL's best offensive lines.
Carolina has a pretty strong offensive line, but they desperately need to upgrade their wide receiver room, which would easily be the worst in the game if not for Adam Thielen.
