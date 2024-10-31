Panthers quarterback Bryce Young goes to bat for former teammate Diontae Johnson
The Carolina Panthers claim that they'd decided to trade wide receiver Diontae Johnson weeks ago before Tuesday's deal with the Baltimore Ravens was announced. So, why did they give up on Johnson when he was clearly the best wide receiver they had on the roster? There's almost certainly moreto it, but it may have had something to do with Johnson's post-game comments this season.
After the team's Week 2 loss Johnson questioned the playcalling, which is pretty wild after just two games no matter how bad the results might have been. More recently, Johnson raised eyebrows again when he vented after the loss to the Washington Commanders that he can't play every position or make every play.
You can argue against the deal (and the return) all you want, but it's clear that Carolina considered Johnson a serious problem - otherwise they wouldn't have agreed to part with him for so little and pay most of his salary, on top.
However poor Johnson's reputation around the NFL might be getting, at least some of his former teammates are sticking up for him. Rookie Xavier Legette admitted he was surprised by the decision. Meanwhile, Bryce Young went to bat for Johnson's beleaguered character.
Bryce Young comments on Diontae Johnson
If nothing else, the Panthers have a model spokesman in Bryce Young. At least he always says the right things.
