Xavier Legette shares his reaction to the Panthers trading Diontae Johnson
The news of Diontae Johnson getting traded from the Carolina Panthers to the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday certainly did not come as a surprise. In fact, it was probably the single most-anticipated deal around the entire league one week before the 2024 NFL trade deadline arrives.
However, the paltry return that the Panthers got in return came pretty close to a shock. Not only did Carolina swap mid-Day 3 picks with Baltimore in the trade, the Panthers are also paying most of Johnson's salary that remains for this season. Even better, based on the comments in the locker room it seems Diontae was popular, at least among the offensive skill players.
Here's how rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette reacted to the trade when he was asked.
Xavier Legette reacts to Diontae Johnson trade
Legette may feel conflicted about it, but he should feel better once he starts to see his target share increase in Johnson's absence. So far in 2024 Johnson was far head in the team lead for targets, totaling 58. Legette ranks second with just 35 by comparison.
Other players who stand to benefit from the Johnson trade include undrafted rookie Jalen Coker (15 targets), rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (25 targets) and possibly wide receiver Adam Thielen, who totaled 12 targets before his hamstring injury put him on the sidelines. Thielen should be returning the lineup soon, but there's also a strong chance he gets dealt before the deadline.
