NFL analyst says Panthers QB Bryce Young could earn major career-first honor in 2025
There are high hopes for the Carolina Panthers in 2025. A team that finished 2-15 in 2023 and lost seven of its first eight games a season ago rebounded with four victories in their final nine outings. General manager Dan Morgan was a busy man this offseason and fortified both sides of the football in the NFL draft and free agency.
A big reason for enthusiasm in Carolina was the play of quarterback Bryce Young in the final 10 games in 2024. Off a miserable rookie campaign and then benched after two games by new head coach Dave Canales this past season, he looked like a different player once he returned to the starting lineup in Week 8 at Denver.
NFL.com’s Kevin Patra picked out one first-time Pro Bowler for each team in the league. When it came to the Panthers, he chose the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner and Canales’s starting signal-caller.
Panthers’ QB Bryce Young could be Pro Bowl bound in 2025
“The Bryce Young Redemption Arc has only just begun,” said Patra. “The former No. 1 overall pick overcame last year’s benching to shine down the stretch, displaying the kind of improved poise and pocket awareness that provides the Panthers with optimism heading into 2025. It wasn’t all a bed of roses—Young didn’t surpass the 300-yard mark in one game and had multiple outings with multiple turnovers after returning to the starting lineup. But the seeds of growth are there.”
“In his second season under Dave Canales,” added Patra. “Young has the potential to take another major stride forward. The offensive weapons are better, thanks to the addition of first-round receiver Tetairoa McMillan, and the time that the offensive line has had to jell.”
Another reminder of how Young performed in those final 10 contests. He threw for 2,104 yards and 15 scores (6 interceptions), hitting on 61.8 percent of his passes. He ran for 223 yards and five touchdowns, but did lose two fumbles. Young was far from perfect, but the potential is there for bigger things this upcoming season.
