Cam Newton doubles down on 'entitled' critique of Bears QB Caleb Williams
If we don't count the absurd lies Aaron Rodgers tells every time a microphone is in front of his lips, then the wildest NFL story of the last few weeks comes via a new book with some stunning revelations about Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.
Apparently going into last year's NFL draft Williams and his father were concerned enough by Chicago's sorry history of ruining quarterbacks that they pondered ways to avoid getting drafted by the Bears - even considering a stint in the UFL. That news hasn't sat well with a lot of people, including former league MVP Boomer Esaison.
Speaking in an appearance earier this week on the Rich Eisen show, Esaison called the No. 1 overall pick "entitled, among other things.
"The level of entitlement is breathtaking...Keep your mouth shut. You’re going into the greatest league that there’s ever been for the sport we all love. You’re going to have a chance one day to make $500 million because guys like me and guys before me all went on strike so you could actually make more money. So keep your piehole shut and go out and play football and earn your keep and earn your respect..."
To be fair, Williams had good reason to be leery about the Bears. Under former head coach Matt Eberflus Williams' rookie season was wasted - Williams even says that he had to watch game film alone because he got no direction from Eberflus' staff.
Then again, passing on the NFL draft to play in the UFL would have been an all-time stupid career move. As Esaison mentioned, Williams would have potentially lost out on tens of millions of dollars - and from a cometitive standpont it would have been an insult to the game itself.
Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton agrees with Esaison. Here's what he said about Williams on his most recent 4th & 1 podcast.
"It was a strong take, but he's not wrong. We are living in the golden era of entitlement, and I hate that for sports as a whole, right, whether it's the parent or the player… it's more to that than what the story entails, basically... Now, you may not like the words, but behind what Boomer Esiason is saying is some truth, and that's a lot of merit to the thinking of how a lot of guys who have came through this league are in the league, feel about guys coming in to the league."
The Bears' 100-year history of poor QB play is difficult to overcome, but things are heading in the right direction now.
Eberflus got fired after squandering a chance to upset the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, and now Chicago's head coach is former Lions offensve coordinator Ben Johnson, who's one of the best and most creative playcallers in the sport. That may not be enough to break Chicago's long-standing QB curse, but it represents the best chance they've had in a long time.
