Cam Newton calls out NFL owners for not admitting to mistakes
The Carolina Panthers have made some bad moves at quarterback over the last seven years since injuries began to take their toll on Cam Newton. The Teddy Bridgewater contract, the Sam Darnold trade and the Kyle Allen experiment all come to mind as major misses at the game's most important position.
At least the Panthers haven't had a miss like the Cleveland Browns had when they pulled off a trade for Deshaun Watson, sending three first-round picks, plus a third and a fourth and then signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal that quickly became the worst contract in the history of the NFL.
Watson has as-yet never come close to playing at the level he did in Houston, and has become a major eye-sore off the field, as well. It's so bad that even Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has admitted that his team swung and missed on that one.
Former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton appreciates Haslam's honesty and wants to see more owners taking accountability for their big misses at quarterback, including the Atlanta Falcons' big blunder last year signing Kirk Cousins to a huge deal. Here's Cam's take on his most recent pod.
Refreshing as it is to hear any owner taking some accountability, fans should probably not get used to it. In this business as in any other it's middle management that tends to take the fall for the mistakes that the highest level of decision-makers have made.
