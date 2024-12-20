Florida mom had no idea she played pickleball with Panthers legend Cam Newton
Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is one of the most recognizable people in the country. A former Heisman winner, national champion and NFL MVP who once played in the Super Bowl, you'd think by now most people would know him on sight - but that doesn't include everybody.
One woman from Florida apparently played an entire game of pickleball with Newton without having any idea who he was. She sent a photo of herself with Newton and her other pickleball partners to her son, asking if he had ever heard of him. He shared the post on Instagram earlier this week. Apparently Newton played like a pro.
Cam Newton surprises pickleball players
Funny.
Newton was also spotted on a flight to New York last week for the Heisman ceremony, the first time he's attended the ceremony since he won the award back in 2010. On first look it seems Newton is crammed into a coach seat, but then you realize the 6-foot-5, 240 pound QB was just making a first-class seat look small.
One place you won't find Newton is anywhere near a Panthers game or official event. When the team invited several team legends to attend their big game against the Kansas City Chiefs a few weeks ago, Newton was nowhere to be found.
Hopefully one day the rift between Newton and the organization will be healed and he'll be welcomed back into the fold.
