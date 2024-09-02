Panthers legend Cam Newton talks about his pre-game staredown routine
The Carolina Panthers haven't been around that long compared to most of the NFL. However, they have had some of the most-colorful personalities to ever play the game come through. Steve Smith is still trash-talking, now several years into his new career as a commentator. Meanwhile, Cam Newton has become a part-time podcaster and professional Madden assassin.
Newton had a flair to his game that some fans found disrespectful, but set him apart from the rest of the league's best competitors. One of his classic routines was walking over to the other side of the field and staring at the other team as they came out of the tunnel - most famously when he faced the Legion of Boom era Seatle Seahawks - which will likely go down as the greatest defense of all time.
Watch a fired-up-for-football-season Cam re-live those moments on his latest 4th & 1 podcast.
