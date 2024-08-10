Carolina Panthers headlines, attendance notes from latest training camp practice
The Panthers are currently in the middle of their latest training camp practice, their first since losing their opening preseason game of the year on Thursday night against the Patriots. Among the headlines to come out of this latest practice is a new addition to the roster, which was announced by the team shortly before players took the field. Former Carolina defensive tackle Jake Peevy has returned, filling the open spot on the team's 90-man offseason roster.
One of the first players to take the field after the news broke was tight end Jordan Matthews, who was the team's top standout on offense this week. Matthews apparently picked up right where he left off, making plays all over the field.
Franchise quarterback Bryce Young and three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Jadeveon Clowney were also among those who flashed during practice, according to observers.
As far as attendance goes, several players were reported to be missing from practice.
The list of players who are sitting out includes left guard Damien Lewis, as well as tight end Ian Thomas, safety Sam Franklin, offensive lineman Badara Traore, center Cade Mays, linebacker Cam Gill, defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy and defensive end LaBryan Ray.
In other injury news, Carolina's first-round draft pick, former South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette is still on the mend but at least he's on the field working.
The Panthers' training camp schedule has them practicing again tomorrow and Monday at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time, then they get Tuesday off.
