All Panthers

Carolina Panthers announce bad news on Robert Hunt, Austin Corbett

Two of the team's five starting offensive linemen are headed to injured reserve.

Tim Weaver

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Robert Hunt (50) on the sidelines in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Robert Hunt (50) on the sidelines in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals may end up sinking the Carolina Panthers' season - and not just because it put them in an 0-2 hole for the fourth straight year. The Panthers also suffered a pair of injuries to their offensive line unit, and they're not minor players, either.

Pro Bowl right guard Robert Hunt suffered a torn bicep in the second half - and afterwards was spotted having trouble even getting his shirt on in the locker room. Starting center Austin Corbett also went down with a knee injury that was later confirmed to be an MCL tear. Neither one was able to return to the game.

The poop gets deeper - and the team just announced that both of them are headed to the injured reserve list. That will keep both out of the lineup for a minimum of four games, meaning they won't be eligible to return until Week 7 against the Jets.

Yesterday Hunt was replaced by Chandler Zavala, a fourth-round pick from the team's 2023 draft class that appeared in all 17 games last season but only has nine career starts.

Corbett was replaced by Cade Mays, who started eight games last season after Corbett suffered an arm injury that put him on season-ending injured reserve.

Most likely those two will be in the starting lineup for next week's home opener against the Atlanta Falcons, but the Panthers do have other options. Specifically, Brady Christensen is probably their best backup lineman - and he has experience playing all five positions up front. It is a bit of a mystery why he hasn't already been in the lineup.

Brady Christensen
CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 29: Carolina Panthers offensive guard Brady Christensen (70) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Carolina Panthers on September 29, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte N.C. / (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

  - Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Panthers studs & duds from a frustrating Week 2 loss to the Cardinals

Takeaways from the Panthers’ heartbreaking road loss to Cardinals

Cowboys signing Panthers’ 2024 sack leader Jadeveon Clowney

2026 NFL draft: Panthers linked to difference-making star safety

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.