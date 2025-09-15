Carolina Panthers announce bad news on Robert Hunt, Austin Corbett
Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals may end up sinking the Carolina Panthers' season - and not just because it put them in an 0-2 hole for the fourth straight year. The Panthers also suffered a pair of injuries to their offensive line unit, and they're not minor players, either.
Pro Bowl right guard Robert Hunt suffered a torn bicep in the second half - and afterwards was spotted having trouble even getting his shirt on in the locker room. Starting center Austin Corbett also went down with a knee injury that was later confirmed to be an MCL tear. Neither one was able to return to the game.
The poop gets deeper - and the team just announced that both of them are headed to the injured reserve list. That will keep both out of the lineup for a minimum of four games, meaning they won't be eligible to return until Week 7 against the Jets.
Yesterday Hunt was replaced by Chandler Zavala, a fourth-round pick from the team's 2023 draft class that appeared in all 17 games last season but only has nine career starts.
Corbett was replaced by Cade Mays, who started eight games last season after Corbett suffered an arm injury that put him on season-ending injured reserve.
Most likely those two will be in the starting lineup for next week's home opener against the Atlanta Falcons, but the Panthers do have other options. Specifically, Brady Christensen is probably their best backup lineman - and he has experience playing all five positions up front. It is a bit of a mystery why he hasn't already been in the lineup.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers studs & duds from a frustrating Week 2 loss to the Cardinals
Takeaways from the Panthers’ heartbreaking road loss to Cardinals
Cowboys signing Panthers’ 2024 sack leader Jadeveon Clowney
2026 NFL draft: Panthers linked to difference-making star safety