Analyst misses mark on Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard’s job security
Michael Pelchat of FanSided recently put together a running back list that is somewhat intriguing. He ranked each one of the 32 starters in the league based on job security. From players who may lose their job, to five performers whose spot is the most secure. Under the category of players with “job security concerns,” Dave Canales’s leading rusher in 2024 was one of nine running backs named.
“Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has been quietly making a name for himself. He took a major step forward this season, rushing for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns. Despite that, he's still often overlooked among backs in his tier—likely a product of the Panthers’ recent struggles. But his talent shouldn't go unnoticed.”
That sounds pretty promising, but Pelchat’s analysis appeared to also come with some hesitation. “While his role in the offense appears solid, it’s worth remembering that Carolina drafted Jonathan Brooks in the second round just a year ago—likely as insurance in case Hubbard didn’t produce. On top of that, the team signed Rico Dowdle from the Cowboys and drafted Trevor Etienne out of Georgia. All of this points to the idea that his job might not be quite as safe as it seems.”
Really? It seems kind of odd that the Panthers would have signed Hubbard to a four-year, $33.2 million contract extension last November if they didn’t have faith in the 2021 fourth-round pick who finished eighth in the league in rushing yards in 2024—this despite missing the final two games of the season.
The signing of Dowdle gives the Panthers a nice 1-2 punch, and was important considering quarterback Bryce Young finished as Carolina’s second-leading rusher in ’24. As for Etienne, his role with the team may be more of a pass-catcher than a runner, giving Young a nice underneath target.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
ESPN: Panthers’ final offseason move should be signing 16-INT CB
Adam Thielen on what he saw from Hunter Renfrow at minicamp
NFL insider shares risky prediction about Panthers QB Bryce Young
‘Perfect trade’ proposal would reshape Carolina Panthers defense