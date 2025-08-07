Already weak Panthers linebacker unit takes another hit at joint practice with Browns
Last year it was clear that Carolina Panthers' weakest position group was their interior defensive line rotation minus Derrick Brown. It's still too early to say with any certainty, but on paper right now it looks a lot like their linebacker corps is going to be the weakest link in that chain.
This offseason the Panthers went all out to improve their defense, making big investments on the back end as well as up front. However, they didn't do much to boost their linebacker rotation - only adding veteran Christian Rozeboom from the Rams. Since then they've lost Josey Jewell, which amounts to a massive blow to their depth at this spot.
Things got even worse for this group during yesterday's joint practice with the Cleveland Browns, which saw Claudin Cherelus go down with a groin injury.
Another Panthers LB injured
To be fair, for now this is probably a bigger deal for Carolina's special teams unit than for their defense. Last year Cherelus only played 17% of the team's defensive snaps. Still, even though Cherelus was only a backup's backup at linebacker, it's not like this group could afford to lose anybody heading into the preseason.
Looking ahead, Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace are projected to start for the Panthers. If either one of them were to go down, it could mean a guaranteed disaster in the middle of this defense. General manager Dan Morgan has little choice but to sign a proven vet at this spot before the season begins.
