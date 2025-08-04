Carolina Panthers insider details how WR corps is better than last year
It's very safe to say that Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan was a busy man this offseason. Along with his work bolstering the defensive side of the ball, he gave head coach Dave Canales and quarterback Bryce Young some new toys on offense as well. That included 2025 first-round wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, the eighth overall pick in April’s draft.
Panthers’ writer Joseph Person of The Athletic gave his thoughts on what has been learned about the team after two weeks of training camp, including a Saturday evening practice this past weekend. One of those observations was that Carolina's receiving corps was “deeper and faster,” good news for the improving Young and Canales’s offense overall.
Carolina Panthers have a much-improved receiving corps
“Young has more playmakers around him this year,” explained Person. “That means even on nights like Saturday, when McMillan never got untracked, there are other guys to step up in the passing game. Xavier Legette caught a short throw from Young and took off through the middle of the defense for a 40-yard touchdown. Jimmy Horn, the sixth-round pick from Colorado, pulled down a pair of TD passes from Andy Dalton.”
Person and Canales had more to say about the speedy prospect. “What the 5-8, 174-pound Horn lacks in size,” said Person, “he makes up for with sudden quickness and by not quitting on routes. That meshes well with Young’s knack for extending plays.”
“He continues to find space and play fast. It’s a credit to his fitness,” added Canales. “But it’s also a credit to the energy that he puts out there, that you want to throw to him.”
Credit Morgan, who added several new pieces via the draft and free agency to last year's unit in an attempt to improve the league’s 30th-ranked passing attack in 2024. "Throw in Adam Thielen,” said Person, “Hunter Renfrow, (Jalen) Coker, and a leaner, faster Ja’Tavion Sanders at tight end, and there should be opportunities for Young to make plays down the field.”
It will be interesting to see the progress that’s been made when the Panthers host the Cleveland Browns this Friday night in both teams’ first preseason game of 2025.
