Panthers linked to Super Bowl-winning edge rusher in free agency
One of several problematic positions the Carolina Panthers need to address this offseason is the edge. While not as dire as the situation inside or at safety, the Panthers have to round out their rotation beneath starters Jadeveon Clowney and DJ Wonnum, neither of whom are under contract after the 2025 season.
A recent mock draft projected that Carolina would go hard after this spot in the draft, using two of the first three picks on edge rusher prospects. However, that's a lot of capital to spend on one spot, especially with so many other defensive needs on the to-do list.
If they're going to try to fill the need in free agency, the Panthers will likely have to shop in the bargain aisle. One analyst believes Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu could be part of the answer. Anthony Palacios at Last Word on Sports is linking Carolina to the seven-year vet.
Omeinhu played his college ball at Texas, where he put up 17 sacks and 31 tackles for a loss in 50 games. After that, he was picked in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Houston Texans. He spent three seasons in Houston, then two with the 49ers before arriving in Kansas City, where he won a Super Bowl in 2023. All together he has appeared in 78 games, totaling 19.5 sacks and 53 quarterback hits.
Omenihu probably won't be getting an All-Pro nod anytime soon, but the Panthers would only need him to serve as a rotiational pass rusher. At the very least, signing Omenihu would be relatively cheap and not further complicate their salary cap picture.
