Carolina Panthers keys to an upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers in week 2
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers come rolling into the Queen City tomorrow afternoon as five point favorites. Following their week one triumph over the Raiders and the Panthers blowout loss to the Saints, one could argue that the five point spread in the Chargers favor isn't quite enough. The Panthers are big underdogs in their home opener, and it's going to take a Herculean effort from multiple units for the Panthers to spring an upset over the ever steady Harbaugh-led outfit. Here are three keys for Panthers fans to keep their eye on this Sunday.
Find a way to make Justin Herbert uncomfortable
Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman have turned Justin Herbert into the most talented game manager in the NFL. The Chargers brass has built a team that plays smart, consistent football and dominates on the ground. The oft-injured JK Dobbins made his NFL return last week to the tune of 135 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Los Angeles' tackle duo of rookie Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater are as talented as any in the world. The blend of those three players, Justin Herbert's dangerous arm, and Roman's dizzying run schemes make the Chargers a tough offense to slow down even though they lack elite receiving options.
There is no easy path to pressuring Herbert for the Panthers, but they need to get to the Pro Bowl quarterback somehow. Jadaveon Clowney and friends struggled mightily against the Saints much-maligned offensive line in week one, and they face an even stiffer test with Alt, Slater, and company this weekend. Manufactured pressures from the playbook of Ejiro Evero need to get home. The Panthers posted the league's fifth-highest blitz percentage in week one, but they only brought down Derek Carr and Jake Haener once. Herbert is a supremely talented quarterback who will pick apart a porous Panthers defense if given the chance, and without consistent pressure, he'll have plenty of them.
Dominate on the ground
Head coach Dave Canales promised that he would be "stubborn" about running the ball when he was hired as the seventh head coach in Panthers history. He never got the chance to do so in week one due to the defense's inability to slow down a red hot Saints offense. In a game that projects to be closer, Canales needs to stay true to his word.
The retooled interior of the Panthers offensive line was built to pound the rock. The mean, tough, and nasty trio of Damien Lewis, Austin Corbett, and Robert Hunt should have no problem pushing around the Chargers defensive 3-4 front of former Panther Morgan Fox, Poona Ford, and Otito Ogbonnia.
Chubba Hubbard and Miles Sanders had open lanes early in the week one drubbing. Canales and company would be wise to show the Chargers a steady diet of interior runs to open up the passing game. A consistent rushing attack will open up passing opportunities for Bryce Young, who desperately needs to be a cog in the Panthers offense, not the engine.
Win the turnover battle
Along with preaching about his stubbornness when it comes to running the ball, Canales spoke time and time again about "being crazy about the football" when he was hired in Charlotte. A Canales outfit promised to secure the ball on offense and take it away on defense, but the Panthers unfortunately did neither in week one.
The Panthers will get boat raced again if they give the ball away. No ifs, ands, or buts about it. The Chargers will suck the the life out of the game on the ground if given the chance, and Bryce Young and his stable of weapons cannot let them have it. Carolina's suspect run defense lost their most talented player for the season in Derrick Brown, and Harbaugh's eyes will be dreaming of imposing his will in the run game against Carolina's weakened front.
That is going to happen regardless of turnovers, but if the Panthers can value the football and not hand it over to the Chargers, they have the talent on offense to play Los Angeles at their own game. Possessions will be crucial on Sunday, and the Panthers can't let the Chargers have extra chances on offense.
