Jim Harbaugh recalls what Panthers great Steve Smith was like in his rookie season
The biggest star in Sunday's game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Chargers won't be on the field. Even though one of the league's top-five starting quarterbacks and a number one overall pick will be out there the most-famous person will be on the sidelines. That would be Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, who just won a national title at Michigan.
Before he was a successful coach at both the college and the pro levels, Harbaugh was a quarterback in the NFL. He spent the very tail end of his playing career with the Panthers as the scout team quarterback in the 2001 season. Earlier this week Harbaugh was asked about his year with the team and what he remembered. As Harbaugh was reminiscing, he lit up when he recalled throwing to a very special rookie wide receiver at practice. Watch.
Jim Harbaugh on Steve Smith as a rookie
It's easy to forget, but Smith didn't break into the NFL as a star right away. That rookie year he only started one game and caught 10 passes for 154 yards and didn't score a touchdown. His numbers jumped the following year but it wasn't until his third season that Smith truly broke out and became Steve Smith. Another lesson not to write off players too early.
