Carolina Panthers place two defenders on injured reserve, ending their 2024 seasons
The defensive front-seven for the Carolina Panthers is going to be a bit light for the remainder of the 2024 NFL season. Already missing Derrick Brown and Shaq Thompson to early season-ending injuries, the Panthers announced on Tuesday that inside linebackers Trevin Wallace and Claudin Cherelus are going on the injured reserve list. As players need to spend at least four games on IR and Carolina only has three games left to play, we won't see them on the field again until 2025.
Wallace was the team's third-round draft pick out of Kentucky and was a preseason standout, including a pick-six against Aaron Rodgers in the joint practice with the Jets. He broke into the starting lineup after Thompson went down for the year and wound up starting eight games and playing in 13. All together he totaled 64 tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles. Wallace suffered a shoulder injury against the Philadelphia Eagles a couple weeks ago and was replaced in the lineup this past Sunday by Cherelus.
Speaking of Cherelus, he wound up getting injured in the team's humiliating home loss to the Dallas Cowboys, a game they were favored to win by a field goal. Cherelus went undrafted in 2023 out of Alcorn State. He also appeared in 13 games for the Panthers this season, but only started two. He posted 28 total tackles and one quarterback hit, but all together he played more special teams snaps (204) than defensive snaps (158) this year.
Taking their place on the 53-man roster will be linebacker Jacoby Windmon and wide receiver Dan Chisena, who have been signed off the practice squad.
Aside from Windmon, the only inside linebackers left on the 53-man roster areJosey Jewell and Jon Rhattigan, so it's reasonable to assume that they'll start this week.
