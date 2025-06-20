Carolina Panthers rookie sets sights high on who he wants to sack the most
In 2023, the Carolina Panthers came up with an NFL-low 27 sacks. This past season, only the New England Patriots (28) and Atlanta Falcons (31) dropped opposing quarterbacks less often than Dave Canales’s club (32).
This offseason, general manager Dan Morgan addressed his team’s pass-rushing issues via free agency and the draft. He signed Patrick Jones II (Vikings), who finished with a career-best seven sacks in 2024.
In late April, the Panthers used back-to-back selections on edge rushers Nic Scourton (2-Texas A&M) and Princely Umanmielen (3-Mississippi). The former spent one season with the Aggies in 2024, finishing with 37 tackles and five sacks. One year earlier at Purdue University, Scourton finished with 50 stops and 10.0 sacks in 11 games.
During a recent interview (via Kassidy Hill of Panthers.com), the 6’3”, 257-pound defender playfully looked over a series of questions, one asking “what quarterback do you want to sack the most?”
Scourton’s answer was Baltimore Ravens’ signal-caller and two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.
Of course, the rookie pass-rusher won’t get this chance to drop Jackson this season, unless by some chance the teams meet in Super Bowl LX. Scourton did talk about four-time Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby, who he has “modeled his game after” (via Hill).
“Like he's probably the most skilled passer in the NFL right now just because of what he can do,” said Scourton of Crosby “but he just plays hard as hell as well. I'm not, like, I've never been the most talented person on the field, but I just play hard, and I like let it compete so, you know, it makes up for a lot of things I don't have in the department.”
The Panthers are certainly hoping that Scourton and the other newcomers such as Jones, Umanmielen, and Tershawn Wharton (6.5 sacks with the Chiefs in 2024) can cure what ails the Carolina defense. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson will have to wait for now.
