Carolina Panthers rule out 4 starters against New England Patriots
The 1-2 Carolina Panthers head back out on the road for a matchup against the 1-2 New England Patriots in Foxborough on Sunday. Carolina is riding on a high after beating the Atlanta Falcons 30-0 last weekend but the team will be without several key contributors for Week 4 action, the newest injury report reveals.
On top of Patrick Jones II, who was also ruled out last week, the Panthers added Xavier Legette, D.J. Wonnum, and Ja'Tavion Sanders to those ruled out for Week 4. Sanders suffered an ankle injury in Week 3, and is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks.
Two more Carolina Panthers are questionable heading into Sunday – defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. McMillan has 14 catches for 216 yards through three games, which leads the team. He injured his calf and is now day-to-day.
The Panthers have also listed running back Chuba Hubbard as questionable for Sunday with a calf injury. He practiced in limited fashion on Friday.
MORE: Possible TE solution appears in wake of Ja'Tavion Sanders injury
Here's the full report ahead of Panthers-Patriots on Sunday...
Panthers Week 4 injury report
- OLB Patrick Jones: Hamstring - DNP (OUT)
- WR Xavier Legette: Hamstring - DNP (OUT)
- WR Tetairoa McMillan: Calf - Limited (Questionable)
- TE Ja'Tavion Sanders: Ankle - DNP (OUT)
- DT Tershawn Wharton: Hamstring - Limited (Questionable)
- OLB DJ Wonnum: Hip - DNP (OUT)
- RB Rico Dowdle: Rest - Full (-)
- CB Jaycee Horn: Rest - Full (-)
- OT Taylor Moton: Rest - Full (-)
- WR Hunter Renfrow: Not injury related - Full (-)
- RB Chuba Hubbard: Calf - Limited (Questionable)
The Panthers kick off against the Patriots at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The broadcast is set to air on FOX.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. finally gets promotion up Panthers’ depth chart
Panthers vs. Patriots: NFL experts share their picks for Week 4 matchup
Ejiro Evero uses the same word three times to describe Derrick Brown
Tua Tagovailoa misfires responding to criticism from Cam Newton