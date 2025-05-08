Carolina Panthers roster moves: 4 players get cut going into rookie minicamp
The Carolina Panthers had to shave their roster down a little bit on Thursday. Periodically, throughout the offseason, teams must meet certain, smaller roster limits. This all leads up to the final cut that shrinks the roster to the 53-man unit that runs through the regular season. Incrementally, players fall off until then, and today was the first of the many who will be cut.
For most, the journey to making the roster and living out their NFL dreams is still alive. Several UDFAs are still in pursuit of that dream, and for now, the Panthers aren't putting an end to that prematurely. They did, however, put an end to the 2025 dreams of a few players, including one they just signed this offseason.
Tight end Colin Granger was a basketball player from Coastal Carolina whom the Panthers signed before the draft. Perhaps due to the selection of Mitchell Evans, he is being cut as part of the first wave, so he'll have to pursue his NFL transition with someone else. Fellow tight end Jordan Matthews, a former wide receiver, was also cut.
The other two are wide receiver Dax Milne and center Andrew Raym. Raym was the only undrafted rookie to make it through the entire offseason and onto the Week 1 roster last offseason, but he does not get to enjoy the same success this year.
The Panthers are a little bit stacked on wide receivers, with nine players, not including the UDFAs who haven't made the team yet, at the position on the roster. Therefore, it is unsurprising that a wideout is among the first cuts.
