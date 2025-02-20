Carolina Panthers updated salary cap picture after NFL raises ceiling again
The NFL isn't quite printing money, but they're not too far off from it, either. Yesterday the league informed teams that the salary cap ceiling will be getting a significant raise once again in 2025. Last year it was set at $255.4 million per team. This year that number will fall between $277.5 million and $281.5 million, according to Dan Graziano at ESPN.
That's good news for teams that are tight on cap space, including the Carolina Panthers. Before the news came out the Panthers were estimated to officially have around $20 million in cap space and roughly $16.7 million in effective cap room, which includes the cost of signing draft picks.
After yesterday's news the Panthers front office has a little more breathing room. According to figures available at Over the Cap, Carolina's official cap number is now $24,803,369, while their effective cap space is $19,849,303.
The Panthers have already begun re-signing their own pending free agents ahead of the new league year, which begins next month. A couple days ago they re-signed backup quarterback Andy Dalton to a two-year, $8 million deal
Other pending free agents include veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson, offensive linemen Austin Corbett, Cade Mays, Brady Christensen and just about every safety who's currently on the roster.
The Panthers could also save some money via contract extensions for key players, such as cornerback Jaycee Horn - which would save the team around $9 million. An extension for right tackle Taylor Moton would save them a little under $13 million and an extension for defensive tackle Derrick Brown would save over $10 million.
As far as potential salary cap casualties go, defensive linemen Shy Tuttle ($3.275 million) and A'Shawn Robinson ($5.5 million) could be on the chopping block, and running back Miles Sanders ($5.225 million) is almost guaranteed to get cut, unless they can find a trade partner first.
