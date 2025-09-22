Carolina Panthers early Week 4 odds vs. New England Patriots revealed
Despite notching the first win of the season in the home opener on Sunday, the Carolina Panthers open Week 4 as 3.5-point underdogs against the New England Patriots. The Las Vegas odds across the board have the Panthers as the underdogs for Week 4.
The Panthers must once again hit the road after enjoying an "electric" home field advantage on Sunday as they blanked the Atlanta Falcons 30-0.
Carolina is 0-2 so far in road games this season. They lost the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars 26-10, but had a better performance against the Arizona Cardinals on the road in Week 2. They fell 27-22 in that outing.
Since the Vegas odds for Week 4 came out, the Panthers have since boosted their underdog status with lines going from 3.5 points to 5.5. Mike Vrabel's first year Patriots squad is coming off a 21-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their one win on the year so far came in Week 2, 33-27 against the struggling Miami Dolphins.
The moneyline for Sunday's Week 4 matchup between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots is +190 for Carolina and -230 for New England, according to FanDuel. The total for the game is set at 44.5 points.
