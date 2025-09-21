Bryce Young credits Carolina Panthers fans for 'electric' environment in win over Falcons
The Carolina Panthers haven't had the easiest time exciting the fans in Bank of America Stadium lately but that was far from the case on Sunday. Dave Canales' squad delivered a 30-0 shutout for Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons and it was the fans who still showed up after an 0-2 start to the season that fueled the team's first shutout since 2020.
"It was electric," starting quarterback Bryce Young said post-game of the environment in Charlotte. "Everyone, all four quarters, the fans were amazing. It was great energy and great juice for us. We're so grateful for the fans that we have, we have the best fans in the league. For us to be home and to start at home like this, it means a lot for us and we're grateful."
Making the victory even more significant, the Panthers hadn't won a home opener since the 2021 season. Loyal fans were rewarded with a blowout that included a touchdown run by Young on the first drive of the game and a pick-six in the third quarter.
Derrick Brown reacts to massive Panthers win: 'This is what we've been waiting for'
Head coach Dave Canales was equally grateful to the fans after the game. He said that despite the proximity to Atlanta, there were only a smattering of Falcons fans in the stadium.
"It felt great to be in BOA with our fans," Canales said. "I felt the support. you look around and it was all Panthers fans. There was a sprinkling of Falcons fans but the guys feed off of that... I reminded the guys last week, we bring the juice, we're the ones that have to get this started. It's infectious and it spreads.
"At the end of the game, in critical times, it was loud on 3rd down. That's an advantage. They felt it."
Carolina Panthers TE Ja'Tavion Sanders spotted in walking boot after big win
Despite recording more yards than the Panthers, Falcons were held scoreless on Sunday. The offense went 5-for-13 on third down conversions and 0-3 on fourth down.
