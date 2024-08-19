Panthers GM Dan Morgan promises team will be ready to pounce when roster cuts come
Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan spoke during halftime of the local broadcast of Saturday night's preseason loss to the New York Jets. The one-time Panthers Pro Bowl linebacker and current franchise boss touched on a number of different topics, including quarterback Bryce Young and constructing a competitive roster in the modern NFL.
Morgan also spoke about his approach to one of the most difficult times of the year for his job. Next week teams will be forced to trim their rosters from 90 players down to 53 in preparation for the regular season. The Panthers are in a unique position to profit when that starts happening, as they are number one in the waiver wire order.
Here's what Morgan said about being first in the order, per Jared Feinberg of Panthers Wire.
"For us, it's like another draft. We have claiming priorities so whoever we claim, we're going to get. So for us, we have this big pool of players that's about to come out and, hey, we can have the pick of the litter. We can have who we want. That's why we're putting the work in. We're putting the time in and we'll be ready when the cuts happen."
One spot the Panthers will definitely be watching is cornerback, where they're dealing with a significant injury for starter Dane Jackson. Apparently, Carolina tried to bring back Stephon Gilmore, but got outbid by the Minnesota Vikings. If they don't fill that hole in the coming days with a free agent signing, the waiver wire will be the best place to land a part-time replacement.
Morgan is in his first year as Carolina's general manager, after serving the previous two years as assistant general manager. Before that, Morgan was the Director of player personnel for the Buffalo Bills for three years after spending eight years in the Seattle Seahawks' scouting department.
