Panthers injury updates: Dave Canales on Lamar Jackson, Tae Davis, Mike Boone
All you can ever ask for coming out of an NFL preseason game is that your team doesn't suffer any major injuries. The Carolina Panthers didn't play any of their starters once again, so they didn't lose any of their key pieces for the 2024 NFL season. However, a few role players did get dinged up during Saturday night's preseason loss to the New York Jets.
After it was all over, head coach Dave Canales spoke with beat reporters at Bank of America Stadium. Among other headlines to come out of that conversation, Canales would not say whether or not he'd be playing his starters next week against the Buffalo Bills, but he did offer some information on a few injured players.
Canales said that running back Mike Boone could have returned to the game after not playing in the second half. However, he said he didn't have any updates on cornerback Lamar Jackson or linebacker/special teamer Tae Davis, who was carted off the field with a foot injury.
It's not much to go on, but that's the nature of post-game press conference injury updates. Canales will know more by the next time he speaks with the media. Hopefully we'll get more info then.
