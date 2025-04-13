How hot is Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales' seat after one year?
One of the reasons why the Carolina Panthers have posted a losing record seven seasons in a row is a lack of contuinity. They've gone through half a dozen head coaches, several general managers, a dozen starting quarterbacks and practically every star player that's come through has left town.
Heading into 2025, there's finally a little bit of carry-over from last year. In a refreshing change from business as usual, the Panthers didn't lose any of their best players this offseason - although they might have overpaid to keep Jaycee Horn - and they kept their strongest units (offensive line, cornerback) going strong.
While these are positive developments there's always a chance it could get blown up - especially since their owner is not the most patient person in the NFL. The guy who has the most cause for concern is head coach Dave Canales, even though he's only been on the job one year.
According to Moe Moton at Bleacher Report, Canales' seat is already in the "warm" category compared to the rest of the coaches around the league.
"Canales took a tough job, not just because of the roster he inherited last offseason. You also have to consider how impulsive owner David Tepper has been in recent years... The Panthers made small strides in Canales' first year. He needs to get them closer to .500, or Tepper may reach for the eject button."
Trouble is Canales' fate is not entirely in his own hands. Carolina still has one of the weakest rosters in the NFC - and unless GM Dan Morgan presses the right buttons in the draft it'll be tough for this team to improve - no matter who's coaching them.
Above all else the Panthers have to set Bryce Young up for continued success by upgrading the wide receiver and tight end units. If they can add two capable playmakers at those spots and continue to improve the worst defense in the NFL - especially their pass rush - then an 8-9 finish is a realistic goal and should be enough for Canales to keep his job.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Abdul Carter somehow falls to Panthers in 2025 NFL mock draft
NFL free agency: Another busted Panthers WR joins Eagles
Dave Canales comments on underdeveloped draft prospects