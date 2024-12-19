Dave Canales comments on support he's gotten from Panthers owner David Tepper
Since he bought the team in 2018 Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has had a short leash on his head coaches. After about a season and a half he fired Ron Rivera, who had been the franchise's most-successful coach in its history. From there he hired Matt Rhule and infamously gave him a seven-year contract, but Rhule only lasted three seasons before he was given the boot. Next up was Frank Reich, who didnt even last one full year before he was fired, as well.
Needless to say, the job was the least-desirable in this past hiring cycle. The Panthers are undeniably one of the NFL's worst teams and whoever took over as head coach was going to face an uphill battle, all the while having to be mindful of the lack of patience Tepper had shown with previous coaches.
So far Dave Canales seems to be doing well in the role, though. There have been hiccups to be sure, but it seems that Tepper is satisfied with Canales' performance. We recently learned that Tepper has no plans to move on from Canales or general manager Dan Morgan this offseason, so they'll be back for at least another season.
Yesterday Canales was asked about the support he's gotten from Tepper in Year 1. Here's what he shared about that.
Dave Canales on support from David Tepper
This is all fine and good for now, but this is a results-oriented business, and if the Panthers put in another three or four-win season in 2025 then there's a decent chance we'll see Canales get the axe, no matter how promising his work might seem.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
ESPN insider points to Panthers’ top offseason priority in 2025
Panthers need to address LB with this $16.4 million star free agent
Micah Parsons admits he was angered by Bryce Young’s spin move
Dave Canales shares his take on Heisman winner Travis Hunter