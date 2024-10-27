David Tepper raises over $24 million for hurricane relief with concert at Panthers' stadium
The national media may have moved onto other stories, but parts of the Carolinas are still devastated by the recent hurricanes that pummeled the region. Repairing the extensive damage of those storms and rebuilding the hardest-hit communities will take a matter of months and years, not days and weeks. Thankfully, at least one local billionaire is chipping in to help people get back on their feet.
Last night, Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper and his wife Nicole hosted an all-star country music concert at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Some 82,000 people showed up for the concert, which wound up raising over $24 million - all of which will be donated for the cause, per ESPN.
Panthers raise $$$ for hurricane relief
Panthers beat reporter David Newton was on-hand for the concert, and shared this brief look at a completely-packed stadium.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
ESPN analyst says there’s 0% chance QB prospect plays for Panthers
Panthers could move former first-round NFL draft pick at trade deadline
Panthers predicted to trade Pro Bowl WR to Bucs at NFL trade deadline
Cam Newton took something special from Snoop Dogg on ‘First Take’