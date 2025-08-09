Former Panthers receiver Diontae Johnson admits he fumbled the bag last season
Not all NFL wide receivers desere the "diva" label, but when they do they certainly get their money's worth. Last season was a Hall of Fame case for former Carolina Panthers receiver Diontae Johnson, who was problematic enough to play for about 19 different teams over the course of the year.
There's no denying Johnson's talent - otherwise he wouldn't have had so many destinations. However, his behavior off the field was bad enough that the Panthers effectively paid the Baltimore Ravens to take him off their hands, trading him just before the deadline to move up only a handful of spots in the 2025 NFL draft order on Day 3.
Johnson didn't last long in Baltimore, either. Just a month after the trade the Ravens suspended him, then eventually waived Johnson. The Houston Texans claimed him, then also waived him three weeks later.
If he had managed to stick with the Panthers, they probably would have signed him to a lucrative contract extension. Johnson seems to be well aware of that. Here's what he said about it.
Diontae Johnson on disastrous season
Johnson made his debut with the Cleveland Browns last night against the Panthers and got off to an inauspicious start. Shedeur Sanders targeted Johnson with his very first throw at the NFL level. The pass was a little high but was still catchable - but the ball bounced off Johnson's hands. He finished the evening with zero catches on two targets.
In the months since the Panthers have re-invested in their wide receiver room in a major way. They used the 8th overall pick in the draft on the consensus WR1 Tetairoa McMillan and later used a Day 3 pick on Colorado's Jimmy Horn Jr. - they also signed veteran Hunter Renfrow in the offseason.
All together, Carolina's wide receiver room looks to be one of the most-improved units around the NFL this year. Now all they have to do is prove it on the field.
