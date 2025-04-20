2025 NFL draft: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe highlights relationship with Bryce Young
Jalen Milroe will look next week to join an elite brotherhood, including Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, and Jalen Hurts: Alabama QBs in the NFL. Presuming he does land with a team, he'd look to try and become the fifth starter under center from the university.
Milroe was briefly Young's backup at Alabama, and the two share a close relationship. Milroe is unlikely to emulate Young in becoming the first overall pick, but he does know he can rely on the Panthers star to guide him through the process.
He revealed to DJ Siddiqi of Card Player, "No matter if we’re in person or not, everyone’s a phone call away. I’ll be able to talk to everybody during this process.” Milroe also wants to keep growing his mindset, and he intends to do so by listening to those, like Young, with the experience he has yet to gain.
“What I enjoy the most is hearing from people that have been through the process, living in the shoes that I do,” said the draft hopeful. “Playing the quarterback position, it’s a tough position. It’s so important that you continually grow your mindset, build on your craft, not getting complacent. Having mental toughness, but also being around people with knowledge that you do not have.”
Young won the Heisman at Alabama and then got drafted first overall before handing the reigns to Milroe, who enjoyed a successful career that he's hoping will land him in the NFL.
