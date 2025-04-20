All Panthers

2025 NFL draft: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe highlights relationship with Bryce Young

Alabama quarrerack prospect Jalen Milroe says he can call Bryce Young at any time

Zach Roberts

Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) drops back to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) drops back to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jalen Milroe will look next week to join an elite brotherhood, including Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, and Jalen Hurts: Alabama QBs in the NFL. Presuming he does land with a team, he'd look to try and become the fifth starter under center from the university.

Milroe was briefly Young's backup at Alabama, and the two share a close relationship. Milroe is unlikely to emulate Young in becoming the first overall pick, but he does know he can rely on the Panthers star to guide him through the process.

He revealed to DJ Siddiqi of Card Player, "No matter if we’re in person or not, everyone’s a phone call away. I’ll be able to talk to everybody during this process.” Milroe also wants to keep growing his mindset, and he intends to do so by listening to those, like Young, with the experience he has yet to gain.

Bryce Young, Jalen Milroe
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks Bryce Young (9) and Jalen Milroe (2) embrace during warm ups before the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-Imagn Images / Gary Cosby-Imagn Images

“What I enjoy the most is hearing from people that have been through the process, living in the shoes that I do,” said the draft hopeful. “Playing the quarterback position, it’s a tough position. It’s so important that you continually grow your mindset, build on your craft, not getting complacent. Having mental toughness, but also being around people with knowledge that you do not have.”

Young won the Heisman at Alabama and then got drafted first overall before handing the reigns to Milroe, who enjoyed a successful career that he's hoping will land him in the NFL.

Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.

