Dave Canales & Dan Morgan: Panthers were determined to take their 'guy' Tetairoa McMillan
If mock drafts were to be believed, Jalon Walker was the guy for the Carolina Panthers. Analysts believed that to be the case, too. The fit was too obvious, the talent was too undeniable, and the need on defense was too great. It worked out perfectly that way, as Walker was on the board at eight, but so was Tetairoa McMillan. The Panthers took the latter, and then they revealed that the mock drafts were never on the right track.
GM Dan Morgan, who seemed totally enamored with Walker, said after, "Defense is still a need, and we have eight more picks. We wanted to add the best player. We wanted to follow our board, who we thought was going to help us the most. Again, we got our guy, and we're excited about it."
Dave Canales echoed this sentiment. The Panthers reportedly tried to trade down or were at least taking calls, but they wanted their guy. "Unless somebody blew us out of the water, we were going to take our guy," the coach said.
All offseason long, he and Morgan fielded questions about if they'd take a pass-catcher over a defender. They remained coy, and at times even seemed all-in on the defense. Instead, McMillan was their top prospect even over Walker, and they made him their selection.
