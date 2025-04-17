2025 NFL draft: Panthers favored to target defensive front-7 in Round 1
The Carolina Panthers can do any number of things in the NFL draft. They can take Tetairoa McMillan or Tyler Warren early on. They can pass on pass-catchers and continue rebuilding the defense at virtually any position. What are they most likely to do? According to the odds, it's a defensive player in the front seven.
CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani has the best bets for all teams in terms of what position will be first off the board in the draft. It's not hard to take a guess at which position the Panthers are targeting, and the odds are in line with that.
The Panthers are -110, which is overwhelming at this stage, to take a defensive lineman or edge rusher first. Linebacker is +150, which is still very strong odds. Wide receiver is +500, which is not as strong, and then it's cornerback at +1400. Everything else is pretty much a long shot, even tight end (+1500).
Who does that mean the Panthers are likely targeting? There are a number of defensive line/edge prospects. Jalon Walker, Mason Graham, Mike Green, Mykel Walker, Derrick Harmon, James Pearce Jr., and Shemar Stewart could all be Panthers soon.
Linebackers include Walker and Jihaad Campbell, as it's a much more shallow class than edge. Still, there are plenty of options for the Panthers, and one of those names is highly likely to get called. If it's something else, then the odds will have been totally wrong.
