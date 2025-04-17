Tyler Warren lands on NFL analyst's 'do not draft' list for Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have the chance to pick a defensive standout, Tetairoa McMillan, or Tyler Warren with the eighth pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. There's very little chance either McMillan or Warren, the top pass-catchers in the draft, are off the board when Carolina gets on the clock next Thursday.
McMillan is one thing, but NFL analyst Bryce Lazenby of Newsweek thinks Warren is a nonstarter. It's not that he's a bad player or a bad prospect by any means, but the Panthers, while they could use a tight end, have much bigger holes to fill.
"Look, Tyler Warren could very well be one of the best talents in this class. However, it would be hard to justify the Panthers picking a tight end early in the draft when there are so many more pressing needs on the roster," Lazenby said.
Last year's fourth-round pick Ja'Tavion Sanders and the re-signed Tommy Tremble "both performed proficiently in 2024," according to Lazenby. "Sanders in particular showed promise. Of course, Warren would upgrade the unit, but with a top-10 pick, the team has the potential to get a true difference-making defender."
Ultimately, the tight end room is in passable shape, but the defense is probably not. If the Panthers want to get a pass-catcher, McMillan probably has more value there, but Lazenby seems to believe that the Panthers should prioritize a defender in the first round. That could be Jalon Walker, although he warned the Panthers not to pick him, Will Johnson, Mason Graham, Mykel Williams, or someone else.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers linked to huge trade with Eagles, but it would open a big hole
Dan Morgan sounds like he really wants Jalon Walker on the Panthers
Panthers-Raiders trade proposal lands proven $33 million wide receiver
NFL insider warns the Carolina Panthers not to draft Jalon Walker