Panthers predicted to trade down for DL help, paving way for Cowboys-Ashton Jeanty pick
Depending on how the board falls, the Carolina Panthers could be in a prime position to trade down in the 2025 NFL Draft. Dan Morgan would like to stockpile draft picks, but doesn't want to move back so far that he misses out on an immediate impact player.
If Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty are both still on the board when Carolina is on the clock, Dan Morgan's phone will be ringing off the hook as several teams will be attempting to move up.
In the latest two-round mock draft on Pro Football Network, Cameron Sheath projected a trade between the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys.
Projected trade details
Panthers receive: No. 12, No. 44 (2nd round)
Cowboys receive: No. 8, No. 74 (3rd round), and No. 146 (5th round)
Cameron Sheath's analysis
"This is as high as I’ve seen Walter Nolen in a mock draft, so maybe I’m too bullish, but nothing plants a defensive foundation like a dominating defensive tackle. Nolen’s 6.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 2024 are monster numbers for an interior defensive lineman and led to consensus All-American honors.
"Carolina recently tied down defensive playmaker Jaycee Horn to an extension. Adding Nolen (and the team’s extra second-round pick from Dallas) to a defense with him and the recently acquired Tre’von Moehrig would see a competitive defense begin to appear."
My two cents
Nolen at No. 12 is too rich. With WR Tet McMillan, WR Matthew Golden, EDGE Mykel Williams, EDGE James Pearce Jr., LB Jihaad Campbell, S Nick Emmanwori, and S Malaki Starks still on the board in this mock draft, I'd be shocked to see Carolina turn in the card with Nolen's name on it.
Intriguing player? Yes, but not at twelve.
As far as the trade is concerned, giving up a fifth and No. 74 to move up thirty spots seems like a fair price. The only tweak I would make to it is for the fifth-rounder to be a 2026 pick. That being said, the ask from Dallas may be a fourth since they would have to wait a year to use it. Still, it makes more sense for Carolina to pay the "draft tax" and push that pick to a 2026 selection. They need depth now and need as many cracks at the plate in this year's draft to address it.
