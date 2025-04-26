2025 NFL draft: Panthers earn high marks from SI for Nic Scourton pick
The Carolina Panthers moved up six picks in the draft to be able to pick Nic Scourton, Texas A&M edge rusher. Moving up is a precarious game, as it's difficult to get the value for the package you're giving up. In a rare move, the Panthers kept the same number of picks, they just swapped a few of them around with the Denver Broncos.
That is good in and of itself, but the pick was good, at least according to Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano. They gave the Tetairoa McMillan pick an A grade, and this one gets a B+ as the Panthers finally address the edge.
"After adding a weapon for Bryce Young with Tetairoa McMillan in Round 1, the Panthers finally added help for the defensive side. Scourton’s workman-like approach could lead to a productive career as a starter. The 6' 3", 257-pound edge rusher is a handful for his blocker thanks to his high motor and impressive strength," Manzano said. "It’s a positive sign that Scourton managed to make a name for himself after transferring from Purdue and joining Texas A&M’s stacked defensive front. Scourton had 10 sacks at Purdue in 2023 and another five sacks in his lone season at College Station."
Scourton was a first-round prospect on some big boards. Earlier on in the process, some mock drafts even had the Panthers taking him at eight overall. The fact that they managed to circle back in the second round, and not exactly early on at 51, and get him is a nice move by GM Dan Morgan who is quietly having a good draft.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers earn ‘A’ grade for surprise first-round pick in NFL draft
NFC West team tried to trade up or Panthers’ new WR Tetairoa McMillan
Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons furious over Panthers’ first-round pick
Panthers legend Steve Smith makes feelings known on Tet McMillan pick