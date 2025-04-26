All Panthers

Panthers' newest pass rusher shares key change to play more like Brandon Graham

If he was successful, the Panthers will have landed a steal.

Zach Roberts

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) reacts after sacking Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (not pictured) in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) reacts after sacking Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (not pictured) in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
After a small trade-up, the Carolina Panthers selected Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton. With the 51st pick, they put an end to the burning question of when they'd actually address the glaring hole at edge rusher. Scourton later revealed that he likes Brandon Graham's game the most, and if the Panthers get someone like that, it'll be a steal.

Graham is a Pro Bowler and a two-time Super Bowl champ. He's someone who had 76.5 sacks in his career, and he was a Philadelphia Eagles lifer. The Panthers can't necessarily expect that from Scourton, but he did his best to make sure they got that sort of player.

Graham played at 6'2" and 265 lbs. Scourton, at the beginning of last season, was 6'3" 280 lbs. He slimmed down to 275 during the season and then weighed in at a pristine 257 at the NFL Scouting Combine. He slimmed down to be quicker and to look better, angling to model his game after Graham's.

Scourton is only 20. He'll turn 21 just before the season begins in August, so he's very young and is still growing into his body. Nevertheless, he made some big changes to get better on the football field, and it looks like the Panthers might benefit from it.

Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.

