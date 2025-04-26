Panthers' newest pass rusher shares key change to play more like Brandon Graham
After a small trade-up, the Carolina Panthers selected Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton. With the 51st pick, they put an end to the burning question of when they'd actually address the glaring hole at edge rusher. Scourton later revealed that he likes Brandon Graham's game the most, and if the Panthers get someone like that, it'll be a steal.
Graham is a Pro Bowler and a two-time Super Bowl champ. He's someone who had 76.5 sacks in his career, and he was a Philadelphia Eagles lifer. The Panthers can't necessarily expect that from Scourton, but he did his best to make sure they got that sort of player.
Graham played at 6'2" and 265 lbs. Scourton, at the beginning of last season, was 6'3" 280 lbs. He slimmed down to 275 during the season and then weighed in at a pristine 257 at the NFL Scouting Combine. He slimmed down to be quicker and to look better, angling to model his game after Graham's.
Scourton is only 20. He'll turn 21 just before the season begins in August, so he's very young and is still growing into his body. Nevertheless, he made some big changes to get better on the football field, and it looks like the Panthers might benefit from it.
