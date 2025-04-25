2025 NFL draft: Panthers predicted to trade up and end slide for elite CB prospect
The Carolina Panthers were expected to address the defensive side of the ball with their first selection in the 2025 NFL draft. That's not what happened, however, as they decided to use pick No. 8 on Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. While it wasn't the popular move, it makes a lot of sense. Carolina is entering their third year with Bryce Young as their quarterback and they need to give him enough weapons to succeed.
They can also still find talent on the defensive side of the ball in Round 2. That's exactly what happens in this mock draft from CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso, who has them moving up to pick No. 33 in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.
MORE: Panthers could make striking trade to win NFL draft and fill gaping hole
That's where they take Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, who was seen as a first-round talent but slid due to injury concerns.
"The Browns continue to load up with extra draft capital by trading back again. The Panthers get a running mate for Jaycee Horn." — Trapasso, CBS Sports
Carolina recently extended Jaycee Horn, but they need another starter across from him. Johnson is a potential CB1, which would give the Panthers one of the top secondaries in the NFL, assuming Johnson reaches his potential.
It's a gamble, due to the injury concerns, but it's worth rolling the dice.
