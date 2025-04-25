NFL insider unimpressed with Panthers picking Tetairoa McMillan
There would be more surprises to come, but the first real shock of the first round of the NFL Draft was when the Carolina Panthers passed on Jalon Walker for Tetairoa McMillan. They could've had the defender every mock draft said they would and should pick, but they decided against it. That has been met with varying responses. Some analysts love it. Others don't.
NFL.com's Chad Reuter is one of those who didn't love the pick. He didn't lambast the selection too much, but he did give it a C grade. That's not exactly what you want from your top-10 selection in a key draft.
"McMillan joins last year's first-round pick, Xavier Legette, as targets for QB Bryce Young. While McMillan isn’t the fastest receiver, he has enough speed to be a factor downfield, and his ability to make catches over defenders is outstanding," Reuter began. "To maximize his potential, McMillan must eliminate some drops and separate from NFL corners with physicality."
The key reason the analyst didn't like the pick is that it came so early. Reuters would've preferred them to take tight ends Colston Loveland or Tyler Warren in that spot to be Bryce Young's "big target." He added, "They also could have taken edge/linebacker Jalon Walker and met their receiver need later in the draft."
The Panthers addressed a need, but Reuter isn't sure it's a glaring one. He's also not sure they addressed it in the right way, believing that Loveland, now with the Chicago Bears, or Warren (Indianapolis Colts) made more sense.
