2025 NFL draft: Best remaining prospects for Carolina Panthers on Day 2
The Carolina Panthers made one selection in the first round last night, taking Tetairoa McMillan eighth overall. They did not trade up, and they surprisingly did not take Jalon Walker. That leaves them, currently, with two day-two picks: 57th and 74th. Here are the best prospects left that they should have an eye on.
Only if the Panthers trade up
If the Panthers trade up, then Will Johnson has to be the best prospect for them. He was mocked to them in some mock drafts in the first round, so swinging back after getting Tetairoa McMillan would be impressive. It's highly unlikely, though.
The same logic applies to Mike Green, but it's actually more likely they trade up for him. They need an edge rusher since they passed on one in round one, and Green was a round-one talent. He'd be an excellent addition, but again, it's not likely.
Safety Nick Emmanwori is another guy the Panthers would love to have. If they got him, it would answer a lot of questions in the back end of the defense. They currently have one legitimate, starter-level safety, so they should have their eye on him. Again, he's probably not making it out of the 40s.
Donovan Ezeiruaku (edge), Darius Alexander (DT), Elijah Arroyo (TE), and Shavon Revel Jr. (CB) are others that fit and would fill needs for Carolina, but it'd be a bit of a miracle to get them since the Panthers don't pick for a while.
Realistic options at 57
Aireontae Ersery would be a great pick. The Panthers have question marks at tackle in the future with Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu being free agents after this year. And after the Falcons just added James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker, it behooves the Panthers to beef up their line a little and be cautious.
Jordan Burch is an edge rusher that's much more likely to be available. The edge class is deep, but it's not endless. The Panthers would do well to pick Burch before they miss out and have to circle back even later and get an even worse edge. It's still the main need they have. JT Tuimoloau is in the same boat.
As mentioned, the Panthers need a safety, and Kevin Winston Jr. from Penn State is both a good prospect and someone who very well might be available when the Panthers get on the clock. They should take him if they can.
Possible picks for the 74th selection
When the Panthers get on the clock for the 74th pick, they should be considering the following players: Oluwafemi Oladejo (edge), Nic Scourton (edge), Landon Jackson (edge), Omarr Norman-Lott (DT), Xavier Watts (safety), Terrance Ferguson (tight end), Ozzy Trapilo (offensive tackle), Gunnar Helm (tight end), Bradyn Swinson (edge).
