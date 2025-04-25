NFL draft 2025: Panthers continue investing in Bryce Young with Tetairoa McMillan pick
All those mock drafts that expected the Carolina Panthers to pass on a pass-catcher to continue loading up their defense were wrong. The Panthers didn't leave Bryce Young out to dry this time, instead taking the best pass-catcher in the draft at eight overall in Tetairoa McMillan. The wide receiver was the eighth pick after Carolina was seemingly unsuccessful in moving back.
This is an interesting choice from the Panthers, but far from a bad one. Jalon Walker seemed like a perfect fit that GM Dan Morgan, a former linebacker himself, was enamored with. But in the end, they prioritized their quarterback, something too few teams do. It's something the Panthers of old wouldn't have done.
Young showed great strides last year with, let's be totally honest, a lackluster offense around him. He and Dave Canales made water out of wine with Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, an aging and hurt Adam Thielen, and David Moore. This time, the Panthers want to make their jobs a little bit easy.
The preseason will determine this for sure, but it definitely seems like McMillan, the former Arizona product, will slide in at the very top of the WR depth chart. He's a rookie, but he's by far the most exciting player in that room. He's maybe the most exciting player on the entire offense.
McMillan's pick is a big surprise. The Panthers invested a ton in defense, and they seemed poised to take someone to continue that trend. Morgan probably wanted to, but he ultimately decided that a top-tier wideout was more valuable to his team than even a hybrid defensive standout.
Time will tell whether or not McMillan, Walker, or someone else should've been the pick, but this is more evidence that the Panthers truly believe in Young and want the best for him. Even if that means the defense stagnates a little bit.
