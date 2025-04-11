All Panthers

Analytics might've revealed Panthers' big board in NFL draft

An analytics service is claiming it knows who the Panthers want to take.

Zach Roberts

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter poses for a photo during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers undoubtedly have their own internal big board. Most teams do, and when it comes time for their pick in the NFL draft, it helps dictate who the Panthers are going to pick. Even if, for some odd reason, Cam Ward fell to eighth overall, the Panthers wouldn't have him on their big board.

We will ultimately never know what the big board looks like. We can assume based on who they do or don't pick, but we don't know anything until then. An analytics service, however, thinks it does know what the board looks like.

Pre-draft interest, team needs, and organizational philosophies dictate who is listed on the board that NFL IQ forms for each team. For the Panthers, these players are apparently on the radar with the eighth pick: Travis Hunter, Mason Graham, Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams, Tetairoa McMillan, Shemar Stewart, and Will Johnson.

CU football standout athlete Travis Hunter flashes a No. 1 with his finger after a win against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. / Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is an interesting list. Graham, Walker, Williams, Stewart, and McMillan all make perfect sense. Johnson has been mocked to Carolina before, though it would be a surprise to see them pass on some of these players for a cornerback.

The shock here is Travis Hunter. Of course, being a WR and a CB, the Panthers could use him badly, but he's not going to fall. However, his being there even though he won't fall isn't all that surprising. What is surprising is that Hunter made it onto the list despite the odds of him being available but Abdul Carter didn't. The same logic applies, but Carter is an even bigger need.

Nevertheless, while we can never know what the true big board looks like, it's safe to assume at least a few of these names are on there and one of them will probably get called on draft night.

