Analytics might've revealed Panthers' big board in NFL draft
The Carolina Panthers undoubtedly have their own internal big board. Most teams do, and when it comes time for their pick in the NFL draft, it helps dictate who the Panthers are going to pick. Even if, for some odd reason, Cam Ward fell to eighth overall, the Panthers wouldn't have him on their big board.
We will ultimately never know what the big board looks like. We can assume based on who they do or don't pick, but we don't know anything until then. An analytics service, however, thinks it does know what the board looks like.
Pre-draft interest, team needs, and organizational philosophies dictate who is listed on the board that NFL IQ forms for each team. For the Panthers, these players are apparently on the radar with the eighth pick: Travis Hunter, Mason Graham, Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams, Tetairoa McMillan, Shemar Stewart, and Will Johnson.
This is an interesting list. Graham, Walker, Williams, Stewart, and McMillan all make perfect sense. Johnson has been mocked to Carolina before, though it would be a surprise to see them pass on some of these players for a cornerback.
The shock here is Travis Hunter. Of course, being a WR and a CB, the Panthers could use him badly, but he's not going to fall. However, his being there even though he won't fall isn't all that surprising. What is surprising is that Hunter made it onto the list despite the odds of him being available but Abdul Carter didn't. The same logic applies, but Carter is an even bigger need.
Nevertheless, while we can never know what the true big board looks like, it's safe to assume at least a few of these names are on there and one of them will probably get called on draft night.
