Carolina Panthers projected to roll dice on 'high-upside' edge rusher

The Panthers have a new mock draft with a different name.

Zach Roberts

Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (DL68) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
When predicting which NFL draft prospect the Carolina Panthers might take, it's pretty much a safe bet to look at the best edge rushers who are going to be available at eighth overall and choose one. They're likely going defense with the pick, and a good edge rusher is the most likely option from that side of the ball.

There will probably be plenty of options. Jalon Walker, an edge/linebacker hybrid, is a popular pick. Mykel Williams, Shemar Stewart, Nic Scourton, and James Pearce Jr. are also possible options. In the latest mock draft from Newsweek's Bryce Lazenby, the Panthers make a surprise pick at eighth overall with Shemar Stewart.

Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) tips a pass from Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Mike Wright (not pictured) during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"The Carolina Panthers need an edge-rusher and they take a physical beast in Shemar Stewart with the eighth pick. Stewart didn't have the best production in college, but he tested well and would give the Panthers a high-upside, high-energy pass-rusher," Lazenby said.

This would be an interesting pick. Like Lazenby said, the numbers don't jump off the screen for Stewart, but his film is solid and his testing only improved his draft stock. Still, if the Panthers do like Stewart that much, they might be able to trade down and pick him.

They will have their choice of pass rushers not named Abdul Carter in all likelihood, and Stewart may end up being the one whose name is called on draft night when the Panthers get on the clock. It may not matter if that's at eight or after a trade down.

Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.

