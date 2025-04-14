Carolina Panthers projected to roll dice on 'high-upside' edge rusher
When predicting which NFL draft prospect the Carolina Panthers might take, it's pretty much a safe bet to look at the best edge rushers who are going to be available at eighth overall and choose one. They're likely going defense with the pick, and a good edge rusher is the most likely option from that side of the ball.
There will probably be plenty of options. Jalon Walker, an edge/linebacker hybrid, is a popular pick. Mykel Williams, Shemar Stewart, Nic Scourton, and James Pearce Jr. are also possible options. In the latest mock draft from Newsweek's Bryce Lazenby, the Panthers make a surprise pick at eighth overall with Shemar Stewart.
"The Carolina Panthers need an edge-rusher and they take a physical beast in Shemar Stewart with the eighth pick. Stewart didn't have the best production in college, but he tested well and would give the Panthers a high-upside, high-energy pass-rusher," Lazenby said.
This would be an interesting pick. Like Lazenby said, the numbers don't jump off the screen for Stewart, but his film is solid and his testing only improved his draft stock. Still, if the Panthers do like Stewart that much, they might be able to trade down and pick him.
They will have their choice of pass rushers not named Abdul Carter in all likelihood, and Stewart may end up being the one whose name is called on draft night when the Panthers get on the clock. It may not matter if that's at eight or after a trade down.
