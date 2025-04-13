Panthers projected to land explosive, big-bodied weapon for Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers have yet to really add any help for quarterback Bryce Young this offseason, which is definitely concerning seeing as how his development should be at the forefront for them moving forward.
Fortunately, the Panthers still have the NFL Draft to strike big, and while the prevailing consensus is that Carolina will go defense on Day 1, there will still be plenty of talented wide receivers available in the second round and beyond.
Mike Luciano of Cat Crave has singled out one in particular and is predicting the Panthers to select Stanford Cardinal star Elic Ayomanor with the 57th overall pick.
"Elic Ayomanor may not have had the gaudy statistical numbers for someone of his caliber due to limitations from his college offense," Luciano wrote. "Even so, the wideout's tremendous ability to break open down the field and use his size to become a serious red zone threat should help him emerge as a top target for Young."
Ayomanor may very well be one of the most talented receivers in this class and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he caught 63 passes for 831 yards and six touchdowns.
At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Ayomanor is a powerful, explosive playmaker who is most known for dominating Travis Hunter and the Colorado Buffaloes during an October 2023 matchup in which he logged 13 catches for 294 yards and three scores.
On the 2023 campaign overall, Ayomanor hauled in 62 receptions for 1,013 yards while reaching the end zone six times.
While the Panthers do have a couple of talented young wide outs in the form of Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, they definitely need to add another piece, especially considering how rough of a rookie year Legette endured in 2024.
