Colorado superstar predicted to fall to Carolina Panthers in 2025 NFL draft
The Carolina Panthers have virtually played themselves out of a top-five selection. They currently own the sixth overall pick, but everyone ahead of them either has fewer wins or a tiebreaker. It's hard to envision them climbing too much higher, though they're still eligible (with a wild set of circumstances) for the second overall pick.
The Panthers don't have a set need that they are targeting in the draft other than defense. In all likelihood, they won't target offense with their first overall pick. In the latest mock draft from NJ.com, a shocking fall for one prospect gives them their defensive stud... and an offensive weapon.
Panthers mocked to land Travis Hunter in 2025 NFL Draft
Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy on the strength of a standout season at cornerback and at wide receiver. The only true two-way player really in NCAA history was excellent both ways, and he's expected to be one of the top prospects taken.
Given the fact that the New England Patriots currently own the first pick and don't need a QB, he very well could be first off the board. However, in NJ's mock draft, he slides all the way to Carolina. "A shocking fall for the Heisman Trophy winner — but the Panthers will happily take him," Darryl Slater wrote.
The set of circumstances to allow this was interesting. Here's how the first five picks went:
- Tetairoa McMillan, NE
- Cam Ward, TEN
- Shedeur Sanders, CLE
- Jalen Milroe, NYG
- Mason Graham, JAX
This would be a dream scenario for the Panthers, but it is highly unlikely. Tetairoa McMillan is a great wide receiver prospect, but he most likely will not go first overall or over Travis Hunter. The QB run is likely, but Jacksonville might prefer to go with the best prospect in Hunter rather than taking Graham.
Nevertheless, Hunter is an excellent player, so if this is what happens on draft night, the Panthers would be giggling and kicking their feet with glee.
