Dan Morgan is leaving all options on the table for Panthers' first-round pick
To defend or offend, that is the question the Carolina Panthers face in the 2025 draft. Do they take a playmaker to help Bryce Young continue his ascent? Or do they continue to work on rebuilding a historically poor defensive unit? That's what GM Dan Morgan has to figure out in a couple of weeks.
All signs have pointed to defense being the pick. It's the most glaring need even after a free agency spending spree. There are also a lot more good defenders that'll be there at eight than pass-catchers, which makes it easy. It's Tetairoa McMillan vs. a host of defenders, so the odds lean to the defensive side.
However, GM Dan Morgan isn't going to be boxed in, he said on Tuesday. The GM may take a defensive player, but he's not going to do so just because that seems to be the path he should take. He'll do it for the best player, but that does leave the door open for an offensive pick.
The GM has said plenty that he's willing, and he seems more than willing and in fact eager, to trade down. That could change the entire dynamic. Suddenly, if the Panthers are picking 15th instead of eighth, the playmaker makes a lot more sense.
It ultimately remains to be seen what the Panthers are going to do, but that seems to be Morgan's ideal situation. The Panthers could do anything, and that gives them leverage over the rest of the NFL when it comes to trading down. It also gives them the chance to pick a truly useful player regardless of position.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers, Bears strike huge deal in new 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft
Carolina Panthers met with 48-TD National Champion at RB
Panthers-Chargers trade proposal lands $14M weapon for Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers’ best pass rusher named NFL draft trade candidate