Panthers met with bouncy Miami wide receiver prospect at NFL combine
The Carolina Panthers know they can't afford to ignore wide receivers this offseason. They probably also know they can't really afford to spend a lot on the position. They have a passable wide receiver trio, and the valuable assets they have, whether cap space or high draft picks, probably need to go to defense.
However, that doesn't mean they won't draft a wide receiver. In fact, the Panthers are probably going to do just that, and they just met with an intriguing prospect at the NFL Scouting Combine: Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Sam Brown Jr.
Brown Jr. had 36 catches for 509 yards and two touchdowns in his junior season for the Hurricanes. It was a distinct step down from the previous year in which the wideout caught 62 passes for 815 yards and three touchdowns.
At the combine, Brown Jr. stood out. He ran a solid 4.44 40-yard dash and had an impressive 41.5" vertical jump, showcasing his bounce. He looks to have the athleticism the Panthers like, which was also true of Xavier Legette coming out of college.
Brown Jr. is ESPN's 24th-ranked wide receiver prospect, which likely means he's a day-three pick for someone. The Panthers just might be that someone and they're doing their due diligence to make sure they do or do not want to select the Miami prospect.
The Panthers could have a lot of options to target a wide receiver in the later rounds since they have three starters established in Legette, Adam Thielen, and Jalen Coker. They need, at a minimum, a wide receiver four, and a rookie could be that.
