ESPN predicts stunning change of direction pick by Panthers in Round 1
The Carolina Panthers are almost guaranteed to pick a defensive player in the first round. Mason Graham, Walter Nolen, Mykel Williams, and Jalon Walker are all serious contenders. If the Panthers do opt for offense, Tetairoa McMillan and Tyler Warren seem to be the most plausible prospects.
That's what makes ESPN's latest mock draft so surprising. Mel Kiper and Field Yates tried their best to determine what will actually happen tonight, and they used intel, sources, and more to determine that Armand Membou, the Missouri tackle, will be the pick.
"The offensive line could become a big problem very soon, and I think the Panthers could look that way. Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu are entering the final years of their contracts (assuming Carolina does not pick up Ekwonu's fifth-year option), and Carolina has to improve Bryce Young's protection," they said. "Membou is a tone-setter who makes an impact in the run game and surrendered just one sack during the 2024 season."
It would be very forward-thinking of the Panthers to get ahead of their potential looming tackle contract issues by selecting a dominant replacement, but that gives them a difficult situation right now. It also ignores other pressing needs. The Panthers aren't good enough to pick for the future when the current roster is in shambles.
They should probably pick a tackle at some point to prepare for the worst, but they should not pass on impact defenders or elite pass-catchers in the first round.
