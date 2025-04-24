NFL mock draft gives Panthers DC Ejiro Evero some homework to do
With every mock draft and insider report, the odds of Jalon Walker being the next Carolina Panthers defender seem to get shorter. Walker is increasingly likely to be the pick at eight overall if the Panthers do not trade down, and mock drafts saying as much are not providing any new information but rather reinforcing what it seems like everyone knows already.
Of course, the Panthers can do anything in the draft, but Walker probably remains the most likely player to put on a Panthers uniform tonight. What happens next? That's when defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has to get to work.
SI's Albert Breer predicts, like most others, that the team will call Walker when it's time. "The Panthers are doing everything they can to move down. If they get stuck, Walker matches up with Carolina’s need to keep improving its defensive personnel after spending to shore up that side of the ball with DTs Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III, and S Tre’von Moehrig, among others," he said. "The Georgia star is dripping with versatility, playmaking ability and football character. Now, DC Ejero Evero will just have to figure out how best to use him."
That last sentence is the crux of the entire pick. Walker, according to GM Dan Morgan, will primarily rush the passer in Carolina. However, the executive left the door open to moving him around, which would be ideal. He's good as an edge and an interior linebacker, and the Panthers can honestly use both.
It might be a shame not to let him use the versatility he has on an NFL field. Even if he ends up transitioning to full-time edge someday like Micah Parsons did, the Panthers have to figure out how best to use him, and that probably means letting him move around the field a lot. Evero needs to be up to the task of scheming him into the right spots at all times.
