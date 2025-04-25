Panthers GM Dan Morgan explains ignoring huge needs on defense for Tet McMillan
One could argue that the Carolina Panthers needed a safety, an edge rusher, a linebacker (and Jalon Walker does the latter two himself), and an interior defensive lineman a little more than they needed a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL draft. The Panthers, though, didn't address any of those needs.
Coming off a year in which they yielded more points than anyone ever has as a defense, they decided to make sure they could score more. They picked Tetairoa McMillan despite all the glaring needs on defense and the fact that Walker, Mykel Williams, and others were all available to them.
GM Dan Morgan explained why. "It's still a need. We have eight more picks, so we wanted to add the best player," he said. They had Tetairoa McMillan ranked above those other defenders, including Jalon Walker, so they picked him. They decided they weren't good enough to draft on need and instead focused on the best player, which they felt was the Arizona WR.
Things might've changed had the draft board looked different when the eighth pick came around, but they went offensive. With that done, you can expect them to take defense with most of the remaining eight picks, something Morgan immediately alluded to when asked about the offensive selection.
Wide receiver was a need, but the trio of Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker, and Xavier Legette were a better unit than the pass-rushing trio of DJ Wonnum, Pat Jones, and Jadeveon Clowney. Still, the Panthers went best player available and added to a need even if it wasn't the most glaring one.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers earn ‘A’ grade for surprise first-round pick in NFL draft
NFC West team tried to trade up or Panthers’ new WR Tetairoa McMillan
Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons furious over Panthers’ first-round pick
Panthers legend Steve Smith makes feelings known on Tet McMillan pick