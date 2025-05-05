National champion singled out as player to watch in Panthers' star-studded draft class
The Carolina Panthers drafted at least three players who will likely be Week 1 starters in the 2025 draft. There could very well be more, but they managed to get good, useful players at positions of need up and down the draft. One stands out as a player to watch in PFF's eyes, though.
The analytics outlet praised Carolina for doing so well with most of their eight selections, but one player has sparked their interest the most. It's not Tetairoa McMillan, Nic Scourton, or Princely Umanmielen. It's Lathan Ransom.
When the Panthers traded up to get Umanmielen, there was an idea they might be targeting a safety. They needed one desperately, but they opted for Umanmielen, another edge, over Kevin Winston Jr., Jonas Sanker, Xavier Watts, Craig Woodson, and Billy Bowman Jr.
When their pick came up in the fourth, Ransom was there, and they grabbed him. It might be one of the steals of the draft. PFF praised the player, "Toughness and tenacity are Ransom's calling cards, which he makes good use of in all facets of the game. While he may lack the tools some other prospects have, he has the instincts and awareness to make up for it."
They also noted, "He is a disruptive force in the run game, where he earned the highest PFF grade (93.5) in the nation thanks to his penchant for punching the ball loose. However, missed tackles litter his tape. His instincts are strong, but he can lack the tools (speed/burst) to execute at times."
That is not all that surprising for what ended up being a fourth-round pick. He's got maybe the easiest path to playing time ahead of him, as the Panthers have Trevon Moehrig and depth bodies at safety other than Ransom.
In fact, he might be the most likely rookie to top his position's depth chart by the time Week 1 rolls around, and he's PFF's player to watch this training camp and preseason.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
